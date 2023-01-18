Yong Peng North intake station upgrade among measures to increase grid resilience: ST

PUTRAJAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will start work on upgrading the 275KV Yong Peng North main intake substation (PMU) in Johor this year as well as implement various mitigation measures to increase the resilience of the grid system in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Energy Commission (ST) in a statement today said several short- to long-term measures were being implemented to prevent a recurrence of the electricity supply disruption incident in Peninsular Malaysia on July 27 last year, as a result of tripping at the Yong Peng North PMU.

This includes upgrading the grid system through the development of a new corridor, namely the 500KV Yong Peng East to Bahau South transmission line.

“With the completion of this line on Sept 4, 2022, the grid system will be more resilient in accommodating the transmission of electricity from the Southern area to the Central and East Coast areas,“ said ST.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) in a statement yesterday said a comprehensive investigation by an inquiry committee involving independent technical experts established by ST found that the power outage last year was caused by tripping at PMU Yong Peng North.

The substation which has been in operation since 1987 is an important point in the grid system that connects the Southern Region in the Peninsula to the Central and Northern Regions. -Bernama