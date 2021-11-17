“You only come for votes” uncle chases away Malacca campaigners

AN uncle recently went viral on Twitter when he refused to listen to party campaigners who were in the neighbourhood.

According to The Rakyat Post, the entire incident is believed to have taken place in Malacca due to the upcoming state elections.

When the uncle spotted two campaigners approaching someone else’s house, he hastily waved them away and gave them a fair telling off.

“What have you done for the Tamil [community] in the past?” “You’re only here for the votes,“ the uncle stressed.

The campaigners had no choice but to leave when the uncle made it clear they weren’t welcomed.

Netizens echoed similar sentiments and praised the uncle for speaking his mind and adding their grouses.

A netizen complimented the uncle for sharing the pain of the country’s minority, while another stated the uncle did the right thing by chasing them away.

Watch video here: https://twitter.com/chean_nasution/status/1460181875809345541?ref_src=twsr