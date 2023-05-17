Young boy’s dough tossing mishap delights diners as Roti Canai lands on toddler’s head

A RECENT viral video depicted a young boy displaying his roti canai dough tossing skills which took a wrong turn, landing on a toddler’s head.

The young boy known as adik terbang is a frequent performer, showcasing his tossing skills in a restaurant located in Perak.

In the TikTok video, the experienced performer was demonstrating his art of tossing the roti canai dough in the air and twirling it on one hand, perfectly catching it the first time.

However, in a hilarious twist, the young boy had missed the dough, and it landed with a splat on a toddler’s head, resulting in erupting laughter from the child’s family and other customer’s in the restaurant.

The toddler did not take the dough falling on its head very well and burst into tears, to which the young performer was quite mortified at what just happened.

He tried his best to comfort the crying toddler, apologising and saying that he “did not mean it” which managed to calm the little one down for a short while, and also apologised to the family.

The young boy even offered the roti canai dough to him but the toddler refused to even look at it, afraid after having it land on his head.

Netizens commended the young boy for his manners and thoughtfulness after the accident.

“What a well-mannered boy. The toddler’s family was quite sporting as well,” a netizen said.

“What a good boy. He apologised to the toddler and the family as well. This can be a nice memory for them,” a netizen commented.