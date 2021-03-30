Young cops urged to prioritise the force above self-interest

MELAKA: Young police personnel in Melaka have been urged to prioritise the interests of the force by putting the constitution and laws above self-interest, said Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

He said that such a stance was important to ensure that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remained relevant in efforts to ensure public order and win the hearts of the community.

“I would like to advise the officers and personnel of the Melaka contingent, especially the young officers, that the police force is a sacred force that is 214 years old. These young officers must be patient and, most importantly, be loyal to the leader.

“We must always put the interest of survival of the force at the top, not self-interest ... put self-interest aside,” he told reporters after the handover of duties of the state deputy police chiefs here today.

Meanwhile, he said that stern action would be taken against officers or members involved in disciplinary problems, misconduct or lack of integrity, so that the offence would not turn into a cancer, thus tarnishing the credibility of the contingent.

He said that, although the percentage of police personnel and officers involved in the problem was only around two per cent of the total number of members in the contingent, proactive action must be taken so that it does not tarnish the credibility of the team.

Therefore, leaders at the departments, divisions, units or stations are asked to monitor the problem among their staff and immediately take appropriate action as an example or reminder to other members or officers.

“In my observation, the problem of integrity among members and police officers in Melaka is under control and not a concern, but if immediate action is not taken, it will eventually weaken the force and become a source of ridicule from the community,” he said.

At the same time, he said that seniors need to provide guidance and the right path in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them.

Earlier, at the ceremony, Abdul Majid witnessed the handover of duties between outgoing state deputy police chief Datuk Sharul Lalli Masduki and incoming deputy police chief acting SAC Razali Abu Samah. — Bernama