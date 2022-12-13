Young generation need to understand importance of public relations: Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: The young generation need to be provided a deeper understanding about the importance of public relations to ensure they are aware of ethical issues when interacting with society.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said with the presence of social media like Tik Tok, many youth assume that public relations knowledge was no longer needed to control and curb society’s perception regarding their antics.

“Actually it (public relations) is important as sometimes people say and do things without thinking. So the public relations team has to help (resolve the crisis),” she said here today.

Ras Adiba, who is also Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman was met by the media after the launch of the book ‘Women In Public Relations: Reflections Of Pioneer Malaysian Trailblazers’ in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Institute of Public Relation Malaysia’s (IPRM) establishment.

Meanwhile, IPRM president Datuk Seri Ibrahim Abdul Rahman said the book would serve as reference for future generations on how experts tackled crises and built foundations to gain the confidence of the government and society in many issues.

The book was published by two IPRM council members, Prof Dr Kiranjit Kaur and Doris Lim, along with IPRM accredited member Dr Shameem Abdul Jalil.-Bernama