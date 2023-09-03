Young graduate criticises HR dept for reprimanding him on attire, work ethics

GOING into the workforce as a young person entails a great first impression in order to maintain your place at work; therefore, there are certain unspoken rules when it comes to being a young employee, particularly in terms of office hours and dress code.

A young graduate harshly criticised his workplace’s human resource department, which he claims is always on his case, especially concerning his dressing and work ethic.

He also said that this was his first job after graduating that pays him a salary of RM3,000, which the young graduate deemed ‘not particularly high’.

“HR told me during the interview that this was a 9 to 5 job with no overtime and that the dress code in the office is casual.

“On my first day at work, I decided to come in casual attire, wearing a T-shirt and short pants a little above the knee,” he said in a confession on Facebook page 988.

Due to his choice of clothing for work, the HR department called him in and advised him to ‘pay attention to his image’ at work.

“Didn’t you tell me that office attire is casual?” he said in his confession, wondering why he was summoned by HR.

He then said his boss had not assigned him to any work for a few weeks, which the young graduate, not doing anything about the issue, decided to watch videos during work hours.

“HR called me in again and I told them that I did not have anything to do at work so what can I do about it? Should I ask my colleagues one by one if they needed help with anything?” he complained.

The young man is also not a big fan of his lunchtime at work as his colleagues never go for his suggestions of eating at a cafe but would rather opt for their pantry.

“Isn’t the pantry hot? How can anyone enjoy lunch in that place and don’t they feel bored working there? All they do is talk about work matters even during lunch like my God can’t they just shut up already?” he said.

He added that he did not voice out his sentiments to his colleagues but he feels that his company is ‘stupid’ and remarked how his colleagues never leave on time despite the company not having overtime implemented.

“Is it that hard to find a work life balance in a job?” he concluded in his confession.

Netizens wasted no time reminding the young graduate that this is the reality of working life.

“If you seek work-life balance, then go and start your own business and be your own boss. You can rest in your own time,” a netizen said.

“Although it is a 9 to 5 job, you still have to work hard to get what you want. You must have a great attitude as well in order to get along with colleagues,” another netizen pointed out.

“Wearing shorts to work? Young people nowadays seem to have a different version of common sense,” a netizen remarked.