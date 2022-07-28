Young hearts getting it right

PETALING JAYA: These days, it is not only non-governmental organisations and adults which are serving others. Children are also learning the importance of having a heart for the voiceless.

Take nine-year-old Abdullah Habin Faisal, for instance. He is trying to raise RM1 million to help relocate elephants in Kelantan.

Abdullah, who is better known as Abied, told theSun he wants to help raise the money and work together with the Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) to assist in their Save Kelantan project.

“The objective of the project is to raise about RM1 million to move the elephants to another forest. We have been told that the state authorities do not have the funds for this,” he said, adding that he felt sad that the authorities were forced to kill elephants that wandered into villages and destroyed crops.

Abied said the project is his first concerning wildlife conservation involving elephants.

“I have only been involved in humanitarian aid previously, such as helping flood victims in Kelantan and in Puchong and Shah Alam in Selangor earlier this year.”

The Standard Three pupil is also involved in distributing food every morning to the homeless in his housing area.

“I managed to collect some funds to be distributed to those in need. In the case of the Save Kelantan project, no one has yet agreed or is interested in donating.”

Abied said he would work hard towards the goal because the people involved in the human-elephant conflict need help.

“What is happening in Kelantan breaks my heart. I cried when I saw an elephant calf separated from its mother.”

Abied said his family only allowed him to be involved behind the scenes to create awareness on the importance of taking care of the environment.

Another young activist, 13-year-old Munirah Daniella from Klang is an active volunteer with Kembara Kitchen who joined social activist William Cheah and Kembara ND Divers in their work in Sabah.

Munirah, better known as Irah, is in Form One and she helps fellow students at Sekolah Kita, a community school set up to help stateless and undocumented children in Sabah, with basic literacy.

She also teaches them how to speak Mandarin.

Although it may be too early for Irah to decide on her future, she has shown great talent in cooking and is interested in teaching.

Irah’s life has not been a bed of roses, as she has also had a tough life.

At six years old, she and her elder sister were working at a restaurant after they were abandoned by their father.

“People were nice to me, maybe because I was a child. I used to think warm water (air suam) was ice water because I did not speak Bahasa Melayu well. But the customers never scolded me and just accepted the wrong drink. I didn’t know I was wrong until I started going to restaurants with my adopted family.”

After she was adopted in 2019, her life turned for the better and Irah has been an active volunteer with Kembara Kitchen, helping those in need, especially women and children.