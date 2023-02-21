Young man warns of sexual harassment incident at train station

A YOUNG MAN took to social media to warn others about an older man who had sexually harassed him at a train station recently.

Twitter user @danialharries started by strongly cautioning those “out and about” by themselves to be very careful lest they fall victim to such a vile incident.

“I was sexually harassed by this uncle in black yesterday at MRT Pasar Seni and every time I think about it it makes me sick to my stomach.

“I was waiting for the train bound for Kajang when all of a sudden this uncle approached me. I had my earphones on when I noticed he was walking towards me, mumbling something under his breath,” Danial said in his post.

Danial assumed that the older man wanted to ask for directions or needed some help with other matters and then asked the alleged perpetrator if he needed help with anything.

Instead, the older man began inquiring about his race and remarked on how handsome he is which Danial thought was a sincere compliment but sadly, things went downhill from there.

The alleged harasser then proceeded to ask Danial: “Have you played around before?”, which horrified the young man, leaving him frozen with shock. The old man was even rubbing his shoulder repeatedly even with the surrounding crowd.

After some moments, Danial mustered up the courage to retaliate against the older man’s advances.

“I finally mustered up the courage to fight back and threatened to call for the auxiliary police if he keeps on touching me inappropriately.

“Even then, he was still persistent and kept on saying: ‘This is a normal thing. I have also done it before,”

“At that point, I did not know what to think of this. I straight away said that if he still continues to talk to me in that manner, I’ll call the police on him,” Danial recounted.

The incident took place for about three minutes. After the incident, he did not even bother getting on the train as he was shaken up and feeling quite faint. Danial only managed to go back after he threw up in the toilet, missing five or six trains passing by his stop.

“Even then, on the train, I was still shaking. I barely got any sleep at all last night because every time I close my eyes, I’m reminded of yesterday’s incident,” he added.

Danial then cautioned others to be even more careful when out alone and be ‘extra vigilant’ of their surroundings.

Netizens commended Danial for speaking up about such a disturbing incident. Some others have mentioned that the older man was allegedly involved in other cases like his.

“I think this is the same man. It happened to me too. He asked me where I worked, then he asked: “Have you played around before?

“I was dumbfounded, I asked: “Play what?”, then he makes hand gestures. I was shocked and just left the place,” a netizen said pertaining to Danial’s post.