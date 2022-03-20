Young rider Hakim Danish continues to rock Lombok

KUALA LUMPUR: National teenage rider Hakim Danish Ramli continued to sizzle in Indonesia when he won race two of the second round of the 2022 Asia Talent Cup (ATC) in Lombok today.

This is the 15-year-old's second straight win at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, having triumphed in the first race at the same venue yesterday.

In fact, the Terengganu-born rider managed to go faster than the 28 minutes 8.357 seconds (s) recorded in the first race when he crossed the finish line in race two in 28:6.916s, leaving Japanese riders Gun Mie and Shinya Ezawa to come in second and third respectively.

The latest result sees Hakim Danish top the rider standings with 72 points, followed Ezawa (71pts) and Amon Odaki (54pts), also of Japan.

The third round of the ATC will be held in Japan, followed by Thailand (fourth round), Malaysia (fifth round) and Indonesia (final round).-Bernama