Young tigeress team ends 2022 Junior World Cup campaign with 0-4 defeat by India

KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s junior hockey squad ended their campaign at the 2022 Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa with a 0-4 defeat to India yesterday.

In the final Group D match, India’s four field goals were more than adequate to shatter Mohd Nasihin Ibrahim’s young charges’ dreams of qualifying to the quarterfinals after they managed to earn a single point from three matches.

The Indian team scored early in the match, slotting two field goals in two minutes, with Mumtaz Khan in the ninth, folowed by Sangita Kumari in the 10th. India then added another in the second quarter, with Lalrindiki finding the back of the net in the 25th minute.

The Young Tigress tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter but India settled the match decisively in the 58th minute with Mutmtaz scoring her second goal of the match.-Bernama