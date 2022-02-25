Young voters need more exposure on involvement in Johor polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Young voters, especially those aged 18 to 21, should be given more exposure on their involvement in the Johor election, said DAP candidate for Skudai state seat, Marina Ibrahim(pix).

She said during her visit to an area around a supermarket in Skudai, she found that many 18-year-old voters were unaware that they were able to vote in the state election and did not know where to cast their votes.

“There were those among them (young voters) who did not receive information on ‘Vote 18’, so we need to ensure such information is better conveyed to young voters and 18-year-olds who are eligible to vote,“ she said at a DAP press conference which was also attended by the party’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng here today.

Marina is among the 14 DAP candidates contesting in the Johor election on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.

Meanwhile, Guan Eng said politicians should not use issues on education just to woo votes as it is unethical, besides it tarnishes educational institutions.

Tomorrow is nomination day for the Johor election. Polling day is on March 12 with early voting on March 8.-Bernama