Youth development is Miro's main focus in Serembu

BAU: Marketability of youths is the main focus of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Miro Simuh in the Serembu constituency during his campaign in the 12th Sarawak state election.

From Kampung Kandis Baru here, he said several programmes had been planned to enhance the group's involvement in skills training, before they step into the working world.

“We have to provide youths aged between 18 and 20 with effective programmes for them to enter the working world in the next two or three years, especially those who didn’t do too well in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination. They are not qualified for employment yet.

“For instance, we put them in training centres and provide them certain skills and courses before they work, such as in wiring, agriculture and the mechanical field. So that they can apply those skills while working later,” he said in an interview with Bernama recently.

Miro, 49, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief, said digital economy plans and programmes must also be enhanced as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and technological advances have made it necessary for the community to embrace digital activity.

The Serembu-born Bidayuh said internet facilities in Serembu need to be upgraded to enable its people to conduct online business transactions and activities.

“The concept of digital economy brought by the Sarawak government coincided with the time when Covid-19 hit, and all sales were being done online. There was a time when people had very little regard for online methods, but the pandemic has now made it very important.

“As such, the digital e-marketing concept must be promoted further to allow more Sarawakians opportunities to trade online,” he said.

On infrastructural development in the constituency, he said the focus now is on building new roads and settlements in the area.

Miro will be up against Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Iana Akam, Michael Saweng (PKR), Buln Patrick Ribos (Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak) and Dr Jecky Misieng (PBK) in Serembu in the Dec 18 polls.

In the 11th state election, Miro won the seat with a 1,397-vote majority in a four-cornered fight.-Bernama