Youth involved in drug trafficking held

KUANTAN: Police detained a 19-year-old youth on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking around Tioman Island, Rompin about 150 kilometres from here.

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said that the youth, who worked as a skipper, was arrested at 7 pm yesterday, in a raid on a house in Kampung Juara on the island. Heroin weighing 19.85 grams and syabu weighing 1.30 grams were also seized.

“The drugs are believed to be for sale around the island based on the discovery of a unit of an electronic scale in the house, apart from the drugs were packed in 26 small plastic packages, found hidden in a safe in one of the bedrooms.

“It is believed that the suspect could sell the drugs for up to RM1,130,” he said in a statement here today.

Azari said that apart from drugs, the police also seized two smartphones, and the suspect will be taken to the Rompin district police headquarters (IPD) tomorrow (Dec 2) by ferry.

Further investigation will be conducted in accordance with Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for the mandatory death penalty, if convicted. — Bernama