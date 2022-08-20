Youth, Sports Minister to discuss MotoGP ticket sales with Selangor Menteri Besar

IPOH: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) will hold a discussion with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari next week about the increase in ticket prices for the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship (MotoGP), scheduled to take place from Oct 21 to 23 at the Sepang International Circuit.

Ahmad Faizal said the increase in prices was a factor affecting the sales of tickets, which have yet to reach 50 per cent since they went on sale in April.

“I’m convinced that the Selangor state government will pay serious attention to this matter as it involves economic generation from the aspect of inbound tourism to the state.

“So they will surely give due consideration to ensure more visitors will show up to watch the MotoGP championship this year,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Rukun Negara@Belia (RNB) launch in Aeon Klebang here today.

SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif was quote on Oct 13 as saying that the lacklustre ticket sales were due to a 25 per cent entertainment tax charge imposed by the Selangor government, adding that the tax resulted in tickets being priced from RM90 instead of RM40 last year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said he was optimistic that the target of 170,000 spectators set by SIC could be realised based on the organiser’s commitment and vast experience.

“If previously we could get up till 120,000 spectators, I believe SIC can put in more effort this time. IF we can’t surpass the target it’s okay, as long as we can retain existing records, it’s already a job well done,” he added.-Bernama