SEPANG: Panicked that he was driving with an expired driving licence, a 21-year-old youth tried to speed through a police roadblock at Km 47.8 of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway, almost ramming the policemen on duty.

The 11.30 am incident last Saturday was caught on video by another road user and the 30-second clip quickly went viral on social media.

Sepang Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said another man, aged 31, had come to Sepang police station at 6.30 pm to facilitate the investigation into the case, claiming to be the owner of the black Toyota Lexus featured in the viral video.

“During the incident, the car was driven by his younger brother.

“Afraid of being detained and scolded for driving with an expired driving licence was the reason the youth did not stop at the roadblock. His driving licence expired on Jan 9,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Kamarul said the youth, however, surrendered himself at 8 pm the same day.

Although his urine drug test produced a negative result, the youth was slapped with a summons for driving using an expired driving licence. — Bernama