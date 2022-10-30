Youth will not be sidelined in agenda to develop Johor: MB

MUAR: Johor will not sideline youth in the state in its efforts to achieve the target of becoming a developed state by 2030, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

He said without the involvement of nearly two million young people in Johor, he feared that the target would not be able to be achieved.

“I would like to invite young people, to be with us (the state government) because this is the time for young people, in line with the slogan that has been announced by the Johor Youth Council (MBNJ).

“Young people need to be involved and we have drawn up various incentives for this group,” he said when speaking at the launch of the state-level National Youth Day 2022 at Dataran Tanjung Emas Muar here last night.

He said the incentives included establishing the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) in each district to serve as a platform for the youth to carry out activities, in addition to the state government providing employment and housing opportunities for the group.

“Hence, I would like to invite MBNJ to involve as many young people as possible to work together with the state government in the agenda to develop Johor,“ he said.

Onn Hafiz said the young people in Johor have been very lucky because MBNJ with Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim as its royal patron and he has consented to set a high benchmark.

“When we set a high benchmark, even the young people have started to achieve various successes,” he added.-Bernama