Yuvan 25: Live in concert in KL on July 16-17

KUALA LUMPUR: Concert organisers in Malaysia are actively resuming music tourism to revive the local tourism industry in the post-pandemic period, with the first international Indian concert scheduled to be held next month.

Taking into account the advantages music tourism has for Malaysia, Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd will be organising a two-day concert of Tamil music’s prolific singer, songwriter and composer, Yuvan Shankar Raja(pix) at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil here on July 16-17.

Chief Executive Officer of Malik Streams Corporation, Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, said he was overwhelmed by the support of music fans for Yuvan, who is the son of Indian music maestro Ilayaraja. Already 9,000 tickets have been sold out in less than two hours for the first day of the concert.

“Due to the overwhelming support from fans, we decided to add a second day for Yuvan’s concert on July 17. The concert’s second day will have a different concept from the first one, by being more on a party mood.

“Yuvan will be performing his upbeat numbers and it is going to be a night to remember,“ he told a press conference held for Yuvan 25 - Live in Concert Kuala Lumpur at a hotel here today, which was also attended by Yuvan.

With a career spanning 25 years, Yuvan is returning to Kuala Lumpur after ten years and this will be his first show on his world tour. The three hour concert should not be missed by any of his diehard fans, as he will be showcasing repertoires from his earlier hits to the latest such as ‘Mankata’, ‘Idhu Varai Male’, ‘Yedho Mayakam’, ‘Loosu Penna’, ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi’ and many more crowd favourites.

Meanwhile, Yuvan said the concert will feature all his music created in more than two decades, adding that Malaysian fans had always greeted him with so much love and that he looks forward to meeting them in person.

“I am excited to be performing in Malaysia after 10 years and am humbled by fans support in Malaysia.

“I am also going to be bringing along some of the finest singers and musicians and assure my fans that they will get a night they won’t forget,“ he said.

Tickets for the second concert will be available from 2 pm on June 8 at www.myticket.asia.

Tickets are priced at RM2500 (MIP), RM1200 (VIP), RM495 (Diamond), RM395 (Platinum), RM255 (Gold), RM155 (Silver) and RM105 (bronze).-Bernama