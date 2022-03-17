Zafrul dismisses resignation talk following Parliament no-show

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) has said he had a personal emergency, and that is why he was absent from the Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

In a statement, Zafrul said he had informed Dewan Rakyat last night that he had an urgent personal matter to attend to this morning.

“There was no intention not to fulfill my responsibility to answer questions as the finance minister,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Accompanying the post was a local portal report, which suggested that Tengku Zafrul had quit his post.

Tengku Zafrul was responding to speculation that he had resigned after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a fourth round of withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) yesterday, a measure which he previously said he was willing to resign rather than compromise on actions he believes are incorrect.