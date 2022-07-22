Zafrul: National debt at RM1.045 trillion as of June

PETALING JAYA: The federal government’s debt up until the end of June 2022 stands at RM1.045 trillion, or 63.8%, of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz(pix) said.

In a parliamentary written reply yesterday, he said RM43.1 billion, or 18.4%, of Putrajaya’s estimated total revenue was allocated for the federal government’s debt service charges for the year 2022.

Earlier this week, Zafrul assured that the country’s fiscal position was still strong and that the federal government’s debt was still under control.

He said the government remains highly disciplined and has never failed to pay interest and matured debts despite having gone through a series of economic and financial recession crises.