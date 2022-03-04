Zafrul: RM19.1 billion of 1MDB funds recovered

PETALING JAYA: The government has successfully recovered RM19.14 billion in funds related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) until January 31 this year, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) said the funds were put into the Asset Recovery Trust Account.

He said most of the money raised was from five major sources, totalling US$1.23 billion (RM5.17 billion) from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

He said US$2.5 billion (RM10.5 billion) was received from Goldman Sachs as part of the total settlement finalised in July 2020 and credited in September 2020.

Tengku Zafrul said this in a written parliamentary reply to Wong Kah Woh (Ipoh Timur-PH), who had asked the amount of funds that has been successfully recovered as a result of the action taken on the 1MDB issue since 2018 and the total amount of losses.