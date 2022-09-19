Zahid: BN won’t be swayed by calls to delay GE15

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) will not extend Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) political lifeline until next year “to continue discrediting BN”, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

“The opposition need time to incite the people not to vote BN. BN will not give PH, and BN’s enemies, until next year to continue discrediting BN during their mega roadshows,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Zahid reportedly said that the coalition was willing to wade through flood waters to campaign for GE15 if it might be held during the monsoon season.

Zahid’s statement drew flak from several lawmakers, including former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who criticised the Umno president for his alleged insensitive remark.

“For the sake of power, they are willing to put people at risk by forcing them to face the floods,” the former youth and sports minister tweeted.

The Muar MP then added that the massive floods late last year had cost property losses of RM10 billion, more than 50 deaths and over 500,000 people displaced.