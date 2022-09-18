Zahid: ‘Chemistry between PM and I strong’

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has no issues with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at the launch of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth machinery last night, Zahid noted that the organisers had put him next to Ismail.

“Everyone looking at us now..our body language being noticed as well,” Harian Metro quoted him as saying.

“We have no personal issue with the prime minister,” he reportedly said.

Meanwhile in a related matter, Zahid also said that Umno is prepared to wade through the flood if the GE15 was destined to happen when flash flood hits.

“We know there will be floods at the end of this year, even if there is a flood, we are willing to campaign.

“When there is a flood, Youth, Women and Puteri go to the ground more than any other parties, they are willing to come down and campaign when there is a flood, and they are willing to campaign when there is heavy rain,“ he reportedly said.