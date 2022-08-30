Zahid completes testimony against corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: After 17 days in the witness stand, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(gambar) finally completed giving evidence to defend himself today, against charges of corruption involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB).

Ahmad Zahid, 69, who gave his sworn testimony before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah starting April 13, denied all the allegations against him.

On the subsequent proceedings, lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh representing Ahmad Zahid said the number of defence witnesses would be reduced to 40 from 43.

“The defence will prepare the witness statements and submit them to the prosecution within 14 days before they testify,“ said the lawyer.

Judge Sequerah: Is it still necessary to call 40 witnesses?

Hamidi: Yes, Your Honour, even if the number reaches 40, they will not take much time, in fact we will follow the trial schedule that has been set.

However, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran proposed that only 20 witnesses be called to testify.

“Earlier, it was said 43 witnesses will be called to give evidence, now it is down to 40, but it is still considered too many. So I propose that the court set additional dates for the coming proceedings,“ she said.

Ahmad Zahid's lead defence lawyer, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik , however said there was no need to set additional dates at this time because the witnesses would not take too long to testify.

The court then set that 40 witnesses will be called over 20 days from Sept 19 to 22 Sept, Sept 26 to 29, on Oct 17, 18, 19, 20 and 31 and Nov 1, 2 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges, namely 12 charges of criminal breach of trust, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to YAB.-Bernama