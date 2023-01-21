Zahid extends Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his Chinese New Year greetings to all Malaysians, especially those celebrating it.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, also called on the people to further strengthen their understanding and unity for the sake of this beloved country.

“In conjunction with the year of the rabbit, which symbolises peace and harmony, I call for us to strengthen unity and not be complacent against the threat of Covid-19.

“Take care of your health this festive season for the sake of your family and beloved country. Happy new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai,” he said in a short video uploaded on his Facebook page today.

In his message, Ahmad Zahid also stressed on the need to maintain racial harmony and peace for the stability and prosperity of the country.

At the same time, he hoped the Chinese New Year celebration would be enlivened by the spirit of unity and friendship among the people.

“Hopefully, we will always be under His protection and grace,” he said. -Bernama