Zahid files application to stay corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has filed an application to postpone proceedings of his defence pending a decision by the Court of Appeal on his Appeal to obtain copies of the recorded statements of defence witnesses in his corruption case, involving Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds, from the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC).

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad Zahid, told High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the application was filed last June 23.

“We request an immediate date for hearing of the application,“ he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob then informed the court that the prosecution had received a copy of the notice of application via email last Saturday and would object to the application.

“We need time to file the affidavit in reply to the application,“ he said.

Judge Sequerah then set July 4 for the prosecution to file the affidavit in reply affidavit and July 7 to hear the application.

Based on the supporting affidavit that was filed with the notice of motion for the application, Ahmad Zahid said he was advised by his lawyer to obtain the copy of the recorded statements of the defence witnesses to ensure ‘corroboration’ between his testimony and theirs testimony.

Otherwise, he said, his right to a fair trial would be affected.

The witnesses included his daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah, his brother Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi and businessman Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa.

“This application is not intended to delay the trial of my case as I have testified during the examination-in-chief. This application is of a bona fide nature (good faith) to ensure that I get a fair trial,” he said.

Last May 9, the High Court dismissed Ahmad Zahid’s application to obtain the recorded statements of 15 witnesses from the MACC on grounds that it could exposed (the witnesses) to intimidation, like threatened to give evidence that would be different from what was in the recorded statement.

On Jan 24, Sequerah ordered Ahmad Zahid to defend himself on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving YAB’s funds after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against him.

In today’s proceedings, Ahmad Zahid continued to read the witness statement.-Bernama