Zahid files for review of court's decision in dismissing application for permanent access to passport

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has filed for a review of a High Court's decision in dismissing his application to have permanent access to his passport to enable him to perform his official duties as Deputy Prime Minister.

Last Feb 3, High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, in dismissing the application for permanent access, however, allowed Ahmad Zahid to have temporary access to his passport for the purpose of applying for a diplomatic passport and then to surrender both passports to the court.

His passport was surrendered to the court as an additional bail condition after he was charged with 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving Akalbudi Foundation funds, which are currently at the defence stage.

Lawyer Aiman ​​Abdul Rahman, representing Ahmad Zahid, when contacted after the case management today, confirmed the review application and that the Court of Appeal had set March 27 to hear the matter.

He said the online case management was conducted before the Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haronand was also attended by deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob.

In the notice of motion filed on Feb 13, Ahmad Zahid requested for the Court of Appeal to consider allowing him permanent access to his passport subject to any conditions imposed by the court.

In his supporting affidavit, Ahmad Zahid said Judge Sequerah had erred and was wrong in using his discretion in dismissing his application to obtain the document permanently.

The Bagan Datuk Member said the decision would prejudice his rights and responsibilities as a country leader in having to apply to the court for access to his passport every time he needed to go abroad for work.

“As an individual who holds one of the highest positions in the country, it is seen as impractical and an inconvenience for me to apply to the court every time I want to go abroad for work purposes.

“Therefore, it is appropriate for the Court of Appeal to consider that the approval of the application will bring good and continuity to the administration of the country which is the responsibility of every Malaysians,“ he said.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the application was mala fide or prejudicial against any party and he promised to continue to give his full cooperation in solving his court cases. -Bernama