Zahid graft case: UKSB sought support from Najib following competition for OSC project

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here was told today that Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) had sent several letters to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to seek support, following competition from several other companies interested in operating the 'One Stop Centre’ for visas in China and several other countries.

UKSB director Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the company had sent three letters to Najib between May 23, 2013, and Oct 27, 2015.

“The letter dated May 23, 2013, aimed to inform the (then) prime minister (Najib) on the progress and achievements of UKSB as well as request for continued consideration and support.

“The letter dated Jan 20, 2014, aimed to express hope that the government could maintain UKSB as the sole operator (operator) for Visa Management to Malaysia in China, supporting UKSB's ongoing strategic efforts to make the Foreign Visa System (VLN) the sole system for visa management to Malaysia globally, and to give priority to UKSB in the appointment of OSCs overseas.

“The letter dated Oct 27, 2015, aimed to inform the prime minister about the success and progress of the VLN and OSC China contract between UKSB and KDN (Home Ministry), and to request that the Malaysian government and KDN support fast-tracking the implementation of the ‘eVISA’ system as an extension of the contracts mentioned, in order to improve services and facilities in line with the latest global technology,“ he said.

He said this while reading his witness's statement during the principal examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Zander Lim Wai Keong.

Earlier, the second prosecution witness, former principal assistant secretary for the Immigration Affairs Division at KDN Azman Azra Abdul Rahman @ Md Salleh told the court that Najib had asked former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) to continue UKSB's contract as the sole operator of the VLN system to Malaysia in China.

Yesterday, the 12th prosecution witness, former secretary-general of the Home Ministry Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamed Radzi told the court that in 2012, there were proposals from several companies for being appointed as OSC operators in several countries.

Apart from that, Fadzil, who is the 14th prosecution witness said that his company had also sent a letter to Ahmad Zahid on Oct 17, 2016, to seek support for the VLN and eVISA to become the 'de facto' system for the visa issuance process at all visa issuing offices.

“This is because UKSB was of the view that it is very critical that the VLN and eVISA system is the only one used in every visa issuing office to Malaysia to ensure uniformity of the system and standard operating procedures, as well as to strengthen national security,“ he said, adding that the company had sent other letters to Ahmad Zahid, such as letters to seek consideration and approval, between 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, during a cross-examination by lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh representing Ahmad Zahid, 12th prosecution witness Abdul Rahim agreed that the recommendation to appoint Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd and Foshwa Sdn Bhd as OSC operators for Bangladesh and other South Asian countries came from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and not from Ahmad Zahid, who was the home minister at the time.

When asked by DPP Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran on whether a minister must follow the recommendations submitted by a division or government officials under him, Abdul Rahim replied: “Not necessarily.”

Ahmad Zahid served as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56mil (RM42mil) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant and the then home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the One-Stop Centre (OSC) in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

For another seven counts, Ahmad Zahid was charged as home minister to have obtained for himself SG$1,150,000, RM3mil, EURO15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company in connection with his official work.

He is alleged to have committed all the acts at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya and in Country Heights, Kajang between October 2014 and March 2018.

The trial before Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa continues tomorrow.-Bernama