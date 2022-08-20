Zahid: Hold GE15 now or BN will lose

PETALING JAYA: The general election must be held in the next few months to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, the BN chairman said the coalition is currently at its strongest position to win the polls.

“Delaying the GE means giving the enemy ammunition to continue attacking us,” he reportedly said.

He said the opposition is misleading the public by spinning issues to reflect badly on BN-Umno.

It was reported yesterday that Tun Dr Mahathir said that BN-Umno is likely to “win big” if polls are held now.