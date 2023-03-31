Zahid hopes Ab Rauf's appointment as Malacca CM can bring change, attract investors

IPOH: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed hope that the appointment of Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh as Chief Minister of Malacca will bring change as well as attract more investors to the state.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president said Ab Rauf was also expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

“I understand that there are industrial areas that have the potential to be developed and can bring in investments of up to RM100 million within these four years,” he said.

Ab Rauf, who is also Tanjung Bidara assemblyman, took his oath of office as the 13th Chief Minister of Malacca today.

The Malacca Umno chief took the oath in front of Yang diPertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 orphans, tahfiz students, asnaf and members of the local community were feted at the ‘Santunan Kasih Ramadan’ programme organised by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

It’s the seventh of 13 locations around the country where the programme is scheduled to be held.

Ahmad Zahid also presented Hari Raya donations and food baskets to 140 orphans and tahfiz students.

At the same ceremony, RM6,000 in aid from the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Agency (RISDA) was presented to two local mosques.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, also announced an RM1 million allocation to upgrade Sekolah Izzudin Shah. -Bernama