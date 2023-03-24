Zahid: Make best use of Ramadan by uniting the ummah

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has urged Muslims to make the best use of the holy month of Ramadan by closing ranks.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said differences in opinions and political ideologies should not disrupt the unity of the ummah that has been built over the years.

“This Ramadan, let’s forget all the uncertainties in terms of different views or opinions,“ he said when attending the ministry’s Ramadan event at Masjid Batu 8, Gombak Utara today.

The event will also be held in 12 other states throughout the fasting month.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid called on all parties in the Unity Government to continue to strengthen ties and work with each other.

He said this was important because the closeness among administrators and officials at all levels would allow the people's problems to be dealt with effectively. -Bernama