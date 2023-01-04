Zahid: Malacca exco to reflect composition of Unity Govt

BAGAN DATUK: The exco line-up of the Malacca state government which will be appointed, needs to reflect the composition of the Unity Government, said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Thus the Deputy Prime Minister who is also Umno president said discussions will be held with Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh first before any decision is made.

“I want the exco line-up to contain the composition of the Unity Government.

“Although in Malacca, BN and Umno control the state government, it would be good if the exco of the Malacca state government reflects togetherness and power-sharing with the state assemblymen (state assembly members) who were elected by the people in the Unity Government,“ he told reporters at the Ramadan 1444H Tadarus Al-Quran Perdana ceremony for Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituency level here today.

Ahmad Zahid also said the political stability in Malacca will help the Unity Government win the upcoming state elections in six states.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk MP inaugurated the Perak level Gerak Rahmah 2023: Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk at Hutan Melintang Public Housing Area here.

The programme organised by the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) was carried out simultaneously throughout the country today.

In Perak, almost 300 Rukun Tetangga areas (KRT) participated in the programme with 14 of them from Bagan Datuk KRT. -Bernama