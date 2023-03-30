Zahid: No circular barring Kedah MB from attending federal events

MUAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today denied that any circular had been issued to bar Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor from attending federal government events.

“I have not heard of any written order to prevent him from attending official events organised by the federal government. But I would not know if he was personally told that he could not attend.

“Maybe the Kedah Menteri Besar can show a written order to prove his claim of being barred from attending federal government events,” he told reporters after the Santunan Kasih Ramadan event at Masjid Jamek Kampung Sungai Gersik here.

In his official Facebook post, Muhammad Sanusi alleged that he had been barred from attending official federal government events, including the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 scheduled to be held from May 23 to 27. -Bernama