Zahid: No more mistakes in BN

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) gas vowed that the coalition would not repeat some of the mistakes it committed in the past.

“True, there were weaknesses, true, there were shortcomings. (But) we have fixed our weaknesses and shortcomings. We have learned from the defeat (in the last general election).

“We realise the mistakes we made and we apologise for the mistakes made.

“But in GE15, after we have corrected our weaknesses and mistakes, BN will emerge as a new ruling party, which will be a better government for all Malaysians,” the Umno president was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight at MIC’s annual general assembly.

Zahid also stressed that BN could not afford to lose the upcoming GE15.

“If BN loses, our fate will be even worse than what we experienced after the loss in GE14.

“So in this regard, I feel that candidates from MIC, Umno, MCA and PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) must win dominantly.

“It’s now or never. This is the mother of all general elections,” Zahid said.