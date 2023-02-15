Zahid pays last respects to adopted mother

BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today paid his last respects to his adopted mother Cheah Seoh Lian who died at her home here.

Cheah, 83, died in her sleep at about 11 am on Sunday.

Ahmad Zahid spent about 20 minutes at the deceased residence in Taman Desa Bersatu, Hutan Melintang.

On his arrival at about 12.40 pm, Ahmad Zahid was seen comforting Cheah’s son and his close friend Beh Song Wan, 60, or ‘Bujang’.

The Bagan Datuk MP said his close relationship with the deceased and her six children spanned over decades, adding that he considered the family as his own.

“I have lost my adopted mother. The last time I saw her was the second day of Chinese New Year, I managed to spend time eating and chatting with her,“ he said when met by reporters.

Ahmad Zahid said he cherished the relationship with the family, adding that Malaysians must have mutual respect regardless of religion, race and culture to maintain harmony.

“We follow the sunnah (traditions) of Rasulullah S.A.W (Prophet Muhammad) in respecting other religions and I am confident that if we can maintain and improve this harmony then cross-culturalism among the people in Malaysia is not just about respecting but understanding different religions, cultures and races.

“This is the key to harmony among the people in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cheah’s daughter Gina Beh Jiou Kim 54, said her mother’s health was in good condition, adding that she only complained of stomach ache before she died.

Cheah will be buried at the Chinese cemetery in Batu 18, Kuala Bikam at 10 am tomorrow. -Bernama