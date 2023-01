KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan accepted Umno’s wishlist to form the unity government, said party president.

In his speech at Umno’s general assembly here, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said among the wishlist were the position of Islam, Bumiputera and the Malay rulers.

“We also demand for fair representation during the formation of Cabinet,” he said.

