Zahid reminds Umno members to respect party decisions

SEREMBAN: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has reminded party members to respect all decisions made by the leadership even if they have different opinions.

He said party members should also not disclose confidential party matters, especially minutes of meetings.

“Every appointed supreme council member takes an oath of secrecy. The vice-presidents who will be elected should be together with the president and deputy president. Let’s not have a group within a group, a party within a party.

“The same goes for my friends in the supreme council. I practise a policy of appreciating differences of opinion and respect decisions taken. I give priority to the party and am not vindictive,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said this at a ceremony to introduce candidates for the posts of permanent chairman, permanent deputy chairman, vice-presidents and supreme council for the Umno elections 2023-2026 at the Negeri Sembilan level here today.

He also urged victorious candidates in the party polls to cooperate and not to be involved in any plots to topple the current government.

“Do not conspire with the enemies within. I know there are plans behind the scene to undermine the existing leadership. Please choose to be with me and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to strengthen the party.

‘’These elections are a family affair and all are contesting to strengthen the party. Tok Mat (Mohamad) and I will accept all the winners, as they are the leaders who will be together with me and the party,” he added.

He explained that Umno’s decision to join the Unity Government was to consolidate Umno’s position in national politics and avoid creating factions which could affect the country’s harmony.

The vice-presidential and supreme council elections will be held on Saturday (March 18).-Bernama