Zahid’s daughter defends UiTM lecturer under fire from netizens

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s daughter Nurul Hidayah has defended the action of a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lecturer berating a student who did not have a computer.

Taking to Instagram, the former deputy prime minister’s daughter also said students should not have uploaded the recording of the online session on social media in the first place.

“They should instead overcome their sadness and frustration and use the experience to motivate themselves to do better.

“If you are angry with the boss, will you take it to social media too? Do you think employers will hire workers like that? Every little thing is uploaded on social media these days,” she wrote.

Hidayah also pointed out that the lecturer did not insult the B40 group but had only used a rude tone because she was disappointed with the particular student’s attitude.

Earlier today, netizens criticised the lecturer’s action after a video of her admonishing the student for not having a laptop during the online lecture went viral.

She said she did not like to teach students from the B40 category as they did not seem to show interest in their studies.