Zahid’s daughter is MQ Technology’s vice-chair

KUALA LUMPUR: MQ Technology Bhd has appointed Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid as its vice-chairman effective June 2, 2022.

Nurulhidayah, 44, who holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University College, is also the daughter of Umno president and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Currently, she is also serving as an executive director of Menara Rezeki Sdn Bhd, said MQ Techonology in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Thursday.

Nurulhidayah also served as an executive director at Ri-Yaz Hotels & Resorts from April 2016 to April 2017.-Bernama