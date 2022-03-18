Zahid's opening address a clarion call for unity: BN component parties

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) focus on unity will serve as a clarion call for Barisan Nasional component parties to work harder to play their roles effectively in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

MCA and MIC leaders who were present during Ahmad Zahid's opening address at the Umno General Assembly today said that his speech laid out the coalition’s direction and conveyed insights that all BN component parties would do well to adopt.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said as GE15 approaches, there were many aspects that could be improved to ensure that voters would flock to the coalition following its victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“Our victories in the state elections have motivated and boosted morale among the parties as we view them as a sign of approval from voters.

“There are many other things that we can improve as we head into GE15. It is a huge challenge and I am confident all parties need to work hard to achieve a greater victory compared to what we accomplished in GE14,” he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, who was representing his party president at the assembly, said unity among coalition members was vital and would lead BN to victory in GE15.

‘We believe unity will lead to good changes and lead the party to a great victory in the upcoming general election,” he said.-Bernama