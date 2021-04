KUALA LUMPUR: Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has reiterated his call for Umno elections to be held early, saying party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s position has become “increasingly untenable”.

He said this when commenting on a viral audio clip purportedly involving a recent conversation between Ahmad Zahid and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Khairy urged the Umno supreme council to meet immediately and allow for the party elections to take place as soon as possible.

“I think many people in the party are very uncomfortable with the phone conversation purportedly between our party president and Anwar. Ahmad Zahid’s position, as far as I am concerned, is increasingly untenable and the best way to move on is to have a party election,” he said.

Khairy, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, told reporters this after launching the CHAMPS-NASOM Autism Awareness Campaign 2021 in Subang Jaya today.

The audio recording of a conversation between two individuals with voices resembling Ahmad Zahid and Anwar, which allegedly took place after the Umno General Assembly last month, has been making its rounds on social media. — Bernama