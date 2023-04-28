Zahid: Stop commenting on pardon bid for Najib

PONTIAN: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all quarters to stop making inappropriate comment on the party’s bid to seek a pardon for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix).

“Let’s leave the matter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as he has the prerogative. I do not welcome views from any organisations, what more from friendly political parties making inappropriate comment,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, told reporters this after attending the Pontian Umno division Aidilfitri open house at Dewan Muafakat Kompleks Pusat Khidmat Ahli Parlimen Pontian in Benut here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad’s statement today calling for a rejection of the application to get a pardon for the former Umno president.

Last April 9, Ahmad Zahid was reported as saying that UMNO’s move to submit an application to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to consider granting Najib a pardon was in accordance with existing legal procedure and not a form of political pressure.

Najib was jailed 12 years and fined RM210 million after being convicted of charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

Meanwhile, on the matter of seat allocation for the six state elections due this year, the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said discussions at the state level had been held between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We will not take the approach of holding talks separately among component parties in the coalitions. Any negotiations must be between the two coalitions, BN and PH.

“All decisions made during discussions in these six states will be taken to the highest level where we will further deliberate on the suitable seats to be contested. And Insya-Allah, once we have started this round of talks we will find the best way to determine winnable seats in the six states,” he said.

The six states due to hold their state elections this year are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. -Bernama