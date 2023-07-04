Zahid: Umno General Assembly 2023 June 7-10

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Supreme Council (MT) meeting today set the date for the 2023 Umno General Assembly from June 7 to 10, said the party's president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said that the general assembly would be held earlier than usual before the party machinery would go down to the field to campaign for the six states’ elections.

“On May 14, at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur, we will hold a convention of the parties in the Unity Government. We, together with other parties, will mobilise, not only for the elections in six states but also as a team to strengthen the government.

“If the leadership of this government closes ranks, it will last until at least the 16th General Election,“ he said at the Umno Malaysia breaking of the fast event, at WTC Kuala Lumpur today.

He said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) greatly appreciate the cooperation of their component parties in the Unity Government and will continue to support the government's aspirations.

The event was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the Umno deputy president, as well as three vice-presidents, namely Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid chaired the Umno MT meeting at Menara Dato Onn, here. -Bernama