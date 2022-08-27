Zahid: Umno wants GE15 now

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today repeated the party’s stance that the 15th General Election (GE15) should be held immediately.

“Our stance has been consistent from the start. So, don’t let there be any voice of disputes among ourselves, accusing us of rushing into calling for the election. We have been firm in this matter.

“This is not the decision of Zahid Hamidi or Tok Mat (Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad) Hassan).

“This is the voices and decision of Umno Supreme Council, Umno General Assembly and Umno Special General Assembly,” he said in his presidential message to thousands of Umno leaders and members at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno has been consistent in calling for GE15 out of respect for the people’s mandate and because it wanted a government that has a legitimate mandate and not one which was formed through political manoeuvring.

“Return (the mandate) to the people is the answer, to ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) can get a new, legitimate mandate from the people and with that mandate, InsyaAllah, we will bring back political stability and prosperity to the country as we have enjoyed before,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said what happened to former president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak should have brought the members together in unity instead of separating them.

As such, he called on all members to stay united as one big family.

“Don’t let there be clusters. We only have one cluster, the Umno cluster,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said unity and solidarity among Umno members should be strengthened to face the GE15, which would be the battlefield to put a stop to politics of hatred, revenge and threats.

The presidential message programme began with the explanation by lawyers Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Datuk Zaid Ibrahim and Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on Najib.

Najib’s two children - Datuk Mohd Nizar and Nooryana Najwa - were also invited to voice their opinions. Also present was Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.-Bernama