Zahid urges Muslims to be vigiliant about new Covid-19 variant

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Muslims celebrating Aidilfitri in Malaysia to remain vigilant against the new Covid-19 variant XBB1.16, or Arcturus.

He said the infection rate of the new variant has yet to be identified.

“I hope that we will be careful when we are celebrating,” he told reporters after visiting an Aidilfitri sale in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here today.

He also advised those returning to their hometowns to be careful and focused while driving to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Lives are more important and I hope that road safety is prioritised,” he said.

Checks by Bernama at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman found that many people were shopping during the last day of Ramadan.

Ahmad Zahid also spent time mingling with shoppers, taking selfies with visitors and traders. -Bernama