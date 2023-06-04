Zahid visits grave of former S’gor Speaker Onn Ismail

PORT KLANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today visited the grave of former Selangor State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Onn Ismail, 84, who died last night.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at Kampung Raja Uda Muslim Cemetery here at 3.31 pm and spent about 30 minutes, and joined the tahlil recital session.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the cemetery, Ahmad Zahid described the late Onn as a very good person who was liked by many.

“The late Onn was my teacher at Sekolah Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (STAR) Klang in 1971. When I entered Universiti Malaya (UM), he also went to UM as a teacher at the university’s Language Centre. We were also equally active in the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS).

“I also managed to visit him when he was admitted to the hospital. I pray that his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Onn breathed his last at his son’s residence in Kampung Raja Uda at 7.15 pm, due to old age.

He served as Speaker of the Selangor State Assembly for three terms, from 1995 to 2008; UMNO permanent chairman (2004 to 2007); Sementa assemblyman for three terms (1974 to 1982) and Selat Klang assemblyman for three terms (1986 to 1995). -Bernama