Zahid: Where’s the justice for Najib?

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has demanded justice for former president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Najib was not accorded a fair trial and a fair judicial process with regard to the SRC International-related charges against him.

He claimed that there were many Malaysians who still remember Najib’s contributions to country.

“There are several voices that want to take him down by playing on his court issues over and over again but we demand for him to be judged fairly in his trial,” he said in a speech during Umno General Assembly here today.

The Bagan Datuk MP also added that the “Bossku” factor is one of the political steps that Umno has taken to change the landscape and to counter perception war.

“It’s a long process but Umno being trusted by the people now.”