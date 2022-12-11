Zahid withdraws appeal to obtain recorded statements of witnesses from MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has withdrawn an application to obtain recorded statements of witnesses from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the case involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

On May 9, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah had ruled that the documents were privileged and should not be shared with the defence as sharing the recorded statements is against public policy since it may lead to tampering of witnesses.

The learned judge had said Section 124 of the Evidence Act stipulates that no public officer shall be compelled to disclose communications of recorded statements made under official confidence.

Ahmad Zahid had later filed an appeal over the decision at the High Court.

The notice of the appeal was filed at the Court of Appeal yesterday.

A lawyer who represented Ahmad Zahid when contacted by Bernama confirmed the status of the appeal.

Meanwhile, based on the court tracking system, the hearing that was scheduled on Nov 14, was not listed.

The defence had called up six witnesses including Ahmad Zahid in the case that started on April 13, after the High Court had ordered the former Deputy Prime Minister to enter his defence.

The case will resume on Jan 16, next year.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, faces 47 corruption charges, in relation to Yayasan Akalbudi, a foundation which he leads, and from the total,12 are criminal breach of trust charges, eight are for graft, and 27 for money laundering.-Bernama