Zahidi: Allow seven days leave for youths to attend unity programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Youths who work in government agencies or private companies should be given an allocation of seven days leave to be able to attend youth programmes and courses, especially those that involve nationhood, patriotism and unity.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said, currently, there was a lack of encouragement to the youths to attend such programmes, compared to the past when the group was easily given holiday allocations.

“That is why if we look at the youth programmes in the past they were given leave by the government but it is less today. The youths are also finding it difficult to get financial allocations.

“So, if possible we bring it back, such as a seven-day leave to youths working with the government or the private sector without salary deduction, so they can attend youth activities, especially related to nationhood and patriotic programmes which can boost unity,“ he said.

He said this after launching the Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) Poetry Recitation Night programme in conjunction with the 2020 Independence Month Celebration tonight. -Bernama