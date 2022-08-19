Zaid: Najib’s decision has my full support and agreement (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior lawyer Datuk Mohd Zaid Ibrahim(pix) said his law firm, Zaid Ibrahim Suflan Th Liew & Partners has done its best for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s final appeal against his conviction and sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

In a Facebook post, Mohd Zaid confirmed they recognised and accepted that Najib is at a critical point in the legal timeline of his SRC case and with his personal liberty at stake and, the firm has graciously accepted his decision to discharge them.

“I confirm that this decision was made by Datuk Seri Najib with my full support and agreement.

“As I understand it, Datuk Seri Najib’s decision was prompted by his belief that his lawyers cannot serve any useful purpose as lawyers for him anymore in the ongoing hearing relating to the appeals in the Federal Court,” he said.

Mohd Zaid further said that the firm understands perfectly well that Najib must do what is best for himself and he (Mohd Zaid) stands by his earlier statement that his firm will never abandon Najib as its client or any other client.

“This is neither our culture nor tradition. Nonetheless, the exigencies of the current exceptional circumstances and situation impel us to be mindful of the needs of the client and the client’s interest is paramount,” he said.

He also wished Najib the very best and assured him, he will always be there to help him in any situation, as a lawyer and a friend.

On July 26, the Pekan MP appointed the firm to represent him in his final appeal after discharging Messrs Shafee & Co. with immediate effect. -Bernama