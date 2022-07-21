Zainal Abidin wants Penang FC players to maintain high level of discipline

GEORGE TOWN: Penang FC coach Zainal Abidin Hassan(pix) wants his squad to change their mindset and always showcase a high level of discipline in their next matches.

“They should not only display a high level of discipline when playing against teams like Terengganu FC and Johor DT (JDT). They have to maintain their standards.

“My players’ lack of focus has given the opposing team a chance to score the winning goal, but in terms of their spirit, there is a lot of improvement,” he told reporters after the match against JDT last night.

Zainal Abidin also praised the performance and discipline displayed by the Harimau Kumbang squad in the match against the Super League leaders, despite losing 0-1 in front of over 6,000 spectators at the Bandaraya Stadium here.

He was confident that his team can go further if all the players maintain their discipline and improve the attacking department.

After 11 league matches, Penang FC collected only seven points from a win, four draws and six losses.

Meanwhile, JDT fitness coach, Jorge Alvarez praised the high fighting spirit and commitment shown by all the players in the match.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough game against Penang FC because the team always do well at home.

“We were not clear with our game style at first, but we fixed that during the second half when we were able to read their movements better,” he added.-Bernama